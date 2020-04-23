GREELEY, Colorado – The Greeley Blues Jam Committee has postponed the 2020 Greeley Blues Jam until June 4 and June 5, 2021.
The decision was not easy, according to a news release, but was made with the safety and health of guests, volunteers and staff in mind.
The Greeley Blues Jam will be offering ticket holders the option to roll over their ticket to 2021, refund their purchase or donate the ticket amount to the Greeley Blues Jam in support of efforts to keep the blues alive. Camping spots can roll over along with the ticket. Visit greeleybluesjam.org/index.php/refund/ to take action.
Email any remaining questions or comments to info@greeleybluesjam.org.