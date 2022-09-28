Shaun Sturlaugson

Green River Police Department Captain Shaun Sturlaugson presented a resolution during a City Council meeting last week. Caroline Phillips/Rocket Miner

GREEN RIVER – The Green River City Council has voted to approve a budget resolution for the purchase of Bolawrap devices for the Green River Police Department.

GRPD captain Shaun Sturlaugson presented the resolution. He said the devices are non-electronic and non-lethal. The funds would come from the asset seizure account and would be moved to the regular patrol budget. The total cost for the devices and cassettes is $12,696.35.

