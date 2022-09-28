GREEN RIVER – The Green River City Council has voted to approve a budget resolution for the purchase of Bolawrap devices for the Green River Police Department.
GRPD captain Shaun Sturlaugson presented the resolution. He said the devices are non-electronic and non-lethal. The funds would come from the asset seizure account and would be moved to the regular patrol budget. The total cost for the devices and cassettes is $12,696.35.
“The company WRAP’s initial intent with this device was to provide something that would help with noncompliant individuals who aren’t resisting,” Sturlaugson told the City Council meeting. “It is something that Tasers kind of fail with. The result of the Bolawrap device is that it is something that fills the hole in between going hands-on with a subject and using a Taser.
“That’s important for us, because there are certain situations where Tasers aren’t appropriate or are dangerous. Going hands-on is always not the safest option for us or the subject.”
According to the agenda, “The device propels a Kevlar string that enwraps a subject, either subduing them completely, or restricting their movement enough that officers can safely engage them. In contrast to an electronic control device (Taser), the Bolawrap does not cause muscle incapacitation, making it a safer option for those individuals that need to be taken into custody for a non-criminal offense, such as someone in a mental health crisis."
The GRPD now has four Bolawrap devices. The department wants to purchase enough devices to outfit all of patrol.