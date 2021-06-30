CHEYENNE – The 30th anniversary celebration of the Greater Cheyenne Greenway is not over, says a news release from the city.
The Greenway is a perfect way to explore Cheyenne. The path snakes along Crow and Dry Creeks, parks, schools, neighborhoods and commercial centers. It stretches from Four Mile Road at the Pointe subdivision to the north, Laramie County Community College (LCCC) to the south, Interstate 25 to the west and the expanding Saddle Ridge subdivision to the east.
The Greenway originated with the formation of the Crow Creek Greenway Committee. The grass roots group was formed on Earth Day 1990 from citizens interested in cleaning-up the environment and building a path along the creek. This committee requested funding from the city for a portion of a path along Crow Creek and money was granted for the project. Other citizen groups such as Plant the Cheyenne Forest Committee and the Allision Draw Steering Committee also became involved and supported the concept of a community-wide recreational transportation system.
The overall system was eventually expanded to include four off-street greenway sections and a comprehensive on-street system of bike lanes and bike routes. The vision of the greenway corridors included major improvements related to recreation, transportation and beautification of the identified corridors.
As the city celebrates the 30th anniversary, it wants to hear from you. The city encourages the public to submit Greenway pictures, videos, and stories on social media using the hashtag #Greenway30. You can also send pictures, videos, and stories using our online form: https://bit.ly/3rsJp9K. Submitted items may be publicized by the city on their website, social media, or other print material.
Also, the Greenway is selling some fabulous 30th anniversary swag that includes ceramic coffee mugs, stainless steel travel mugs and t-shirts in a variety of sizes. These are limited editions so get them while they last. The swag can be purchased at the Municipal Building, located at 2101 O’Neil Avenue, 2nd floor, Room 202. All single items are $15, choose three items for $40.
For more information and a map visit www.cheyennecity.org/greenway.