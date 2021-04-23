CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Greenway Foundation kicked off its $30 for 30 years fundraising campaign Friday.
The campaign aims to raise funds to support continued expansion of the wayfinding project and other amenities that greenway users have come to know and love. Organizers are asking supporters to donate at least one dollar for every year the greenway has been in Cheyenne.
“Donating $30 a year to support artwork, signage, repair stations and other amenities that we all take for granted is an easy way to help grow the number of projects the foundation can complete,” said Cheyenne Greenway Foundation President Jim Walter. “It is an accessible number for many people, and you can do it once, monthly or quarterly."
Walter said this is the first campaign the foundation has run in a number of years. The goal for the Cheyenne Greenway Foundation is to secure at least 100 supporters at $30 a year or more through this campaign. To contribute to the $30 for 30 years campaign, visit www.cheyennegreenwayfoundation.org and click on Donate.