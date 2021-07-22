CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Greenway Foundation is thanking the residents of Cheyenne and Laramie County for their continuing support of the Greater Cheyenne Greenway.
The Greenway Foundation’s steadfast sponsors of Spring into Green – the annual 5k/10k event held in June for the past 12 years – earned a special thank you in a news release sent out by Greenway Planner Jeanie Vetter Wednesday, including: the Wyoming Department of Transportation, First Interstate Bank, Jonah Bank, BioLife Plasma, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Foot of the Rockies, Cheyenne Regional Medical Center Foundation, Blue FCU and Summit Engineering.
The Greenway Foundation is a nonprofit staffed entirely by volunteers who are proud to donate time for the benefit of the Cheyenne Greenway users. Work is 100% funded by donations. This includes raising awareness of the Greenway and encouraging its use. Staff remains steadfast advocates of Cheyenne Greenway and trail improvements.
Profits from Spring into Green, and other donation campaigns, fund the continued improvements in the form of user amenities. The most recent efforts include new wayfinding signage, while other projects on the horizon include new murals and more bike repair stations.
The Cheyenne Greenway Foundation is always looking for new board members and supporting members. Email cheyennegreenwayfoundation@gmail.com for more information.
Lastly, 2021 is the 30th anniversary of the Greater Cheyenne Greenway. The foundation’s $30 for 30 Years campaign is running all year, and a percentage of every purchase made through Amazon Smile can go to the foundation if you designate the Cheyenne Greenway as the recipient.
Visit www.cheyennegreenwayfoundation.org to learn more about the foundation and its efforts. Limited edition 30th anniversary souvenirs are also available for sale at www.cheyennegreenwayfoundation.org/shop-our-store.