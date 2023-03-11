A grizzly bear

A grizzly bear is pictured in a March 16, 2021, Yellowstone National Park news release, marking the first such spotting in the park for that year. On Tuesday, a Yellowstone wildlife biologist observed an adult bear near the remains of a bison carcass in Pelican Valley.

 NPS / Jacob W. Frank

Powell Tribune

POWELL — A Yellowstone National Park wildlife biologist on a radio telemetry flight Tuesday observed the first grizzly bear of 2023 to emerge from hibernation.

