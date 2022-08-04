Grizzly bear 399

Grizzly 399 and her four yearling cubs travel along the road in Grand Teton National Park in April 2021. Ryan Dorgan/Jackson Hole News&Guide

WyoFile.com

JACKSON – Grizzly 1057 – the subadult offspring of famous grizzly mother 399 that wildlife officials killed last month – had eschewed its natural habitat and boldly sought human food as taught, a top wildlife official said.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus