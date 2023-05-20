Grizzly 399

Grizzly 399 and her single cub of the year wander through Grand Teton National Park after emerging from the forest in May after winter hibernation.

 MADISON MEEKS PHOTOGRAPHY

JACKSON — About an hour earlier, Grizzly 399 had crossed the road.

Her small, newly born cub poked along behind her. When the duo approached a crowd of 60 or so wildlife watchers and photographers, Grand Teton National Park’s bear brigade sent the people packing.

