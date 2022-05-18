JACKSON — When Lindsey Wennerth saw two of grizzly 399’s offspring meandering through the Solitude subdivision last Thursday evening, her motherly instincts kicked in.
Seeing the 2-year-old subadults out on their own, knowing they’d been emancipated from their mother, proved emotional, Wennerth said. She and other wildlife watchers emphasized how 399 had been nursing her now sizable offspring only a few days before.
“Everyone gets to a point where they have to let their kids go be. It’s the best thing for them,” she said. “But it was nice seeing the two cubs together, just knowing that they have each other. Going from a group of five to single is pretty big.”
Solitude sits just 2.5 miles south of Grand Teton National Park headquarters in Moose.
Knowing the bears had been fed in the subdivision before and gotten into attractants elsewhere in the valley, Wennerth worried about their proximity to homes.
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department, which is taking the lead managing the popular bears outside the park this year, hazed a collared male cub Friday that was still hanging around Solitude. Game and Fish personnel used vehicles and cracker shells to scare the bear.
Later that day, the collared cub was seen following another un-collared bear heading north as wildlife watchers scrambled around the park trying to catch a glimpse of the splintering bear family.
Game and Fish officials hazed 399 and her cubs multiple times while they were moving through Jackson Hole last fall.
Dan Thompson, the department’s large carnivore supervisor, said it isn’t necessarily department policy to try and haze bears out of residential areas. But he said it’s a commonly used tool.
“We’ve done it for years,” he said. “It’s not some new change. It’s just now everything that’s done seems like it’s documented.”
Challenges
Wildlife managers said in early April that 399 and her brood faced a “tough road” — and that all management options were on the table, relocation and lethal removal included. Thompson reiterated to the News&Guide that relocating 399’s progeny could be tough given their history, leaving lethal removal as a likely tool for managing them if they get into conflicts.
He pushed back on the notion that Game and Fish is eager to remove the bears.
“I have gotten hundreds and hundreds of emails asking me not to jump straight to killing them, but we’re not jumping straight to that,” Thompson said, pointing to joint decisions last fall from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Bridger-Teton National Forest, and Game and Fish to haze the family and trap and collar some of the cubs. “The notion of us going straight to killing these bears is unfair to the work that’s been done these past few years.”
The famous five-some spent last fall in southern Jackson Hole, getting into garbage, livestock feed and other attractants. When the bears emerged from the den on Easter weekend, they left the national park and headed south.
The five bears managed to avoid conflicts on that trip and returned to the park. Now that the grown cubs have split from their mother, there’s potential that they’ll get into trouble down south.
“I worry about the ones that have gone into Solitude because of the food rewards they’ve gotten there,” said Henry Holdsworth, a Jackson wildlife photographer who camped out Friday on Teton Park Road, waiting to see 399 or the emancipated subadults.
Thompson said Tuesday that the department hasn’t hazed 399’s progeny further. The cubs also hadn’t gotten into any other trouble that officials knew about.
Justin Schwabedissen, the park’s bear management specialist, said Friday that the bears were in good places within Grand Teton. He said he would “certainly have concerns” if they move past the southern boundary.
“Younger bears are super curious, more likely to get into conflicts,” he said. “We need everyone’s help to give these guys the best shot at long term survival.”
Caution
Grand Teton Chief of Staff Jeremy Barnum said that people were getting too close for comfort. Many people seek to take photos of the famous bears.
At one point, the two bears spotted farther south in the park walked through the center of a bear jam.
The bears got within 50 yards of a line of photographers before the Wildlife Brigade, volunteers who help manage roadside jams, sent the crowd packing. The duo, one bear up front and a collared sub adult tagging along behind, passed directly through the tightly packed mass of vehicles.
Barnum warned that wildlife watchers need to be quicker to get out of the way when bears head toward them.
“If someone gets too close to a bear and does something unnecessary or foolish and that bear has to be relocated — or worse — that’s the visitor’s, photographer’s mistake,” Barnum said.
Kristin Combs, executive director of Wyoming Wildlife Advocates, a nonprofit raising money to help Jackson Hole residents get bear-resistant trash cans, has received donations from Florida, New York, Texas, California and Washington.
“There are far more people here and far more people interested just in her,” Mangelsen said.