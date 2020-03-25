CHEYENNE – The city’s grocery stores are taking action to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Both Albertsons and Safeway stores, which operate under the same corporate umbrella, Wednesday finished installing what they’re calling “sneeze shields” to limit the transmission of germs that could be carrying the virus.
So far, the virus has killed 20,800 people worldwide, and as of Wednesday evening, there were 12 confirmed cases in Laramie County. On Wednesday, Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon pleaded with the state’s 578,759 residents to stay at home, as other state leaders issued similar orders.
“We’re just trying to do whatever we can to give some added reassurance to not only our customers, but our employees, as well,” said Heather Halpape, a communications manager for Safeway.
Halpape, who is based in Denver, said every store in Wyoming should have the barriers like the ones installed in Cheyenne by the end of the week.
Additionally, stores are stopping self-service operations like hot food bars, and, like everywhere, ramping up cleaning efforts, according to a recent news release from the company.
Further, the grocery store chain, which operates three total stores in Cheyenne – two Albertsons and one Safeway – has enlisted its employees to place on the floor strips of tape six feet apart from one another.
“When someone is in line at the deli, the pharmacy or even the checkout stand, it gives them an indication of how far back they should stand,” Halpape said. “Most people really appreciate that added reminder.”
King Soopers, a Colorado-based chain that operates one store in Cheyenne, is also implementing new virus-related measures.
The store has posted social distancing signage instructing customers to “please wait here” six feet from the checkout stands.
According to a press release, it will also include installing partitions at cash registers this week and at “pharmacy counters and Starbucks registers within the next several weeks.”
Both Albertsons and King Soopers’ strategies, which are right now indefinite, are part of a nationwide effort to distance social interactions and control the COVID-19 scourge.
In many sectors, including hospitality and transportation, social distancing has meant shutting schools and local businesses. That’s left millions of workers blindsided, facing the sudden predicament of limited or no work.
But the virus has put the grocery business, which the government categorizes as an essential business, in need of more workers to meet customers’ needs.
Last week, as panicked shoppers bulk-buying essential items cleared out grocery store shelves, Albertsons announced its push to fill more than 1,000 immediate openings at stores in Colorado, Wyoming, New Mexico, South Dakota and Nebraska. Available positions include delivery drivers, in-store and distribution center employees.
Halpape said the food supply to stores in Cheyenne is “strong,” and that the company’s foremost concern is the health of its customers and workers.
King Soopers, too, is experiencing “unprecedented levels of business” amid COVID-19, according to the company’s corporate affairs manager, Jessica Trowbridge. She said all stores have an immediate need for extra workers to stock shelves, load delivery trucks and service customers.
In light of the public health crisis, Albertsons and King Soopers are also offering eligible employees 14 days of paid sick time, and are urging unwell employees to stay home or seek medical care.
Albertsons is temporarily offering all hourly employees a $2-per-hour raise from March 15 until April 1. Halpape said she hasn’t received authorization to extend the raise any further. King Soopers is offering a one-time $300 raise to all full-time hourly employees and a $150 raise to part-time workers.
All Albertsons, Safeway and King Soopers locations in Cheyenne are open every day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Albertsons and Safeway have reserved every Tuesday and Thursday from 7-9 a.m. for vulnerable customers, including senior citizens, pregnant women and those with compromised immune systems.