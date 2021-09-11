CHEYENNE – First Presbyterian Church of Cheyenne of Cheyenne will hold a groundbreaking this morning for a major remodeling project at the church’s West 22nd Street location.
The 1962 Christian Education building will be completely updated for office and expanded fellowship use, the basement will be transformed into a new mission center for visiting families and groups, and the 1925 sanctuary will be refreshed while maintaining its current beauty and historic significance, according to a news release.
Congregation members are especially enthusiastic about having the fellowship hall on the ground floor, an elevator with access to all three floors, ADA-compliant bathrooms and entrances, and updated wiring suitable for modern technology. They also realize families and youth groups utilizing the new mission center will appreciate the convenience of having showers, laundry facilities, sleeping rooms, a kitchenette and a commons area designed especially for them.
Amber Conwell of The Design Studio, TDSi, Cheyenne, is the lead architect. Cheyenne's FCI Constructors of Wyoming has been chosen as the Construction Manager at Risk and will serve as the primary firm for the construction work. All efforts are focused on using Cheyenne and Wyoming-based subcontractors and purchasing materials in Cheyenne.
The public is invited to the 11:15 a.m. ceremony at the northwest corner of 22nd Street and Capitol Avenue. Refreshments will follow.