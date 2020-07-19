CHEYENNE – The city of Cheyenne will host a formal groundbreaking ceremony of the new Henderson Ditch Greenway at 11 a.m. Friday, July 24.
The groundbreaking will take place on the southeast corner of Belaire Avenue and Henderson Drive. The city encourage members of the public to watch the ceremony via a livestream on the city’s Facebook page.
This new connector project will run north/south along Henderson Drive, past Lebhart Elementary School. The connector extends north to Belaire Avenue and connects to the existing Sun Valley Greenway to the south.
This segment represents an important investment in the city’s Greenway infrastructure, according to a news release. Since the formation of the Crow Creek Greenway Committee in 1990, the Greater Cheyenne Greenway has grown significantly to encompasses more than 40 miles of completed greenway. For more information, and maps of the Greater Cheyenne Greenway, visit www.cheyennecity.org/greenway.