CHEYENNE – Groups spending money to promote or oppose propositions on the One Percent Specific Purpose Sales and Use Tax Election (sixth-penny) ballot are required to disclose certain campaign expenditures and contributions with the Laramie County Clerk no later than seven days before to the Nov. 2 election.
County Clerk Debra Lee said organizations and political action committees can file their statement of contributions and expenditures beginning Oct. 19, and the last date to file is Oct. 26, seven days before the Nov. 2 election. Groups failing to file are subject to civil penalties of $200.
Lee said the groups will fall into one of two categories – PACs or organizations. Organizations are defined as corporations, unions, professional associations, civic, fraternal or religious groups. Locals PACs are formed with the County Clerk’s office.
“For an organization, the amount of money spent on the campaign determines whether or not an expense report is required,” said Lee. “An organization expending more than $500 between Oct. 20 and the date of the election must file an itemized statement of expenditures. Contributions of $100 or more must be itemized and those under $100 are reportable.”
PACs are required to report the amount and purpose of each expenditure, regardless of amount and date, and to list contributions received, itemizing those of $100 and more.
Campaign finance disclosure forms for PACs and organizations are available from the County Clerk’s election office. For information, call 307-633-4242.