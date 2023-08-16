CHEYENNE – A previously unidentified security guard accused in a lawsuit against Cheyenne Frontier Days of physically assaulting a Colorado man has been identified.
More information about the guard, however, has led the judge in the federal case to dismiss the case without prejudice. Both parties in the case are now known to be residents of Colorado, meaning the case cannot be heard in the U.S. District Court of Wyoming.
Attorneys for the plaintiff may refile the suit in Laramie County District Court, according to court filings.
Frederick D. Amen, a resident of Colorado, alleged that the guard, identified only by a photograph, had assaulted him at a Frontier Nights event in 2022.
Amen previously alleged that the guard pushed him to the ground after he attempted to re-enter the crowd area through a barricade. He alleged that the guard told him he was not allowed to re-enter the area after leaving. The interaction led to Amen being pushed to the ground, he said.
"As (Amen) walked away, John Doe grabbed him from behind and threw (Amen) to the ground," initial filings for the case read. "John Doe seriously injured (Amen's) back and his elbow."
Amen said he brought the incident to the attention of police and security officials on-site but that the people working there at the time refused to identify the guard in question.
Court filings made by Amen's lawyers last week revealed the identity of the guard.
According to a motion to dismiss for lack of diversity jurisdiction, Amen's lawyers said Cheyenne Frontier Days identified the guard as Tyler Beckle, who also is a resident of Colorado.
"If Tyler Beckle and (Amen) are both residents of Colorado, diversity jurisdiction will be lost," the filing from Amen's lawyer, Frederick J. Harrison, read. "... Dismissal of this action without prejudice is a dismissal herein not upon the merits, allowing (Amen) to refile a new action within one year after the date of this failure due to lack of diversity jurisdiction."
According to Cornell Law School's Legal Information Institute, "For a court to exercise diversity jurisdiction, the amount in controversy must exceed $75,000 and complete diversity of citizenship must exist. Complete diversity of citizenship occurs when no plaintiff and defendant are domiciled in the same state."
Amen's attorney said the dismissal, which was granted by U.S. Senior District Judge Nancy D. Freudenthal on Tuesday, would allow them to refile the case in Laramie County District Court.
The initial filings for the case listed two causes of action against Cheyenne Frontier Days Inc. and the guard. The first cause of action was for battery against the then-unidentified guard, and the second accused Cheyenne Frontier Days Inc. of negligence and vicarious liability.
Samir Knox is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's criminal justice and public safety reporter. He can be reached by email at sknox@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3152. Follow him on Twitter at @bySamirKnox.