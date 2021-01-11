CHEYENNE – For years, the Guardian Companies’ leadership team has envisioned a walkable plaza within its housing development in north Cheyenne, where buildings would block the intense Wyoming wind, according to Guardian Cheyenne VP of Operations Joe Patterson.
That dream came even closer to reality Monday afternoon, when Guardian leaders and city officials broke ground on a new 45-unit residential housing complex that will provide high-end condos for residents and serve as a wind block for the planned plaza. Per Guardian’s estimate, north Cheyenne will see its expanded housing offerings at 6600 Faith Drive in 12 to 14 months.
“It’s been a long time coming and a big dream of Guardian Companies and the Malinski family since they started this here, and this is just the next step,” Patterson said, adding that “this project is pretty unique for Cheyenne.”
In addition to the wind-protected outdoor plaza, the residential living complex will offer one- and two-bedroom condos with a number of amenities. Within the four-story complex, residents will find: covered, indoor parking on the first floor; a dog washing station for dirty paws; office space to rent and a business center for tenants.
The new units will add to Guardian’s close to 700 residential, commercial and retail sites, located on 300 acres of land. In the building called The Commons at The Pointe, the new units will be available to both buy and rent, and they’ll all be dog-friendly, according to Guardian’s Sydney Huckfeldt.
“That’s kind of our goal – to bring a little bit more to this community than just apartments,” Huckfeldt said.
But as Mayor Patrick Collins added, housing itself is in high demand in this community. He said a shortage of 3,000 housing units already exists, and that number is expected to worsen as the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent nuclear missile replacement project comes online.
According to the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce’s most recent Laramie County Housing Study, a number of Cheyenne-based workers have to commute from northern Colorado, since they can’t find a place to live here. When that study was released at the end of 2019, the University of Wyoming’s associate vice provost for undergraduate education, Anne Alexander, said 20% of Cheyenne employees commute from out of town.
“We need to celebrate every opportunity to have housing built here, especially housing of this quality,” Collins said.
On the other hand, Guardian President Ross Malinski said they’re just happy to continue serving the people of Cheyenne and bringing fresh ideas to the community, like the wind-blocking plaza.
“Cheyenne has been a steady place to do business, but the thing that’s really kept us here is the people,” Malinski said.