CHEYENNE – As his first term as a Laramie County commissioner comes to an end, lifelong Cheyenne resident Gunnar Malm said he hopes to serve his community another four years.
Malm was elected in 2018, and he said his connection to service is what gave him direction as a commissioner and former commission chairman. From participating as a liaison on more than six local boards, to helping community partners address mental health and substance use disorders, he said he has always wanted to be involved.
“I just feel it’s a duty to do more than vote,” he told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. “If you’re able, you should serve. If you can’t serve, volunteer for local organizations. That was just how I was brought up.”
He is seeking re-election because he believes there is still a debt he owes to the community. Malm said he plans to finish the projects voters chose to invest in during the previous sixth-penny sales tax election, and increase the viability of commercial development such as hotels and restaurants.
Successes he cited were his conservative approach to county finances, navigating throughout the pandemic without any county layoffs and creating a transparent sixth-penny sales tax ballot.
Balancing the needs of all residents from the city of Cheyenne with those of Albin, Burns and Pine Bluffs has been a focus during his first term, and he said he has good working relationships with governing bodies in every Laramie County community to achieve mutual goals.
Among other priorities if he is re-elected, Malm listed economic diversification and improving infrastructure. The local business owner said he’s already seen positive changes such as incentives for data centers, workforce development efforts by Laramie County Community College, and more alternative energy and technology-sector opportunities for residents. He considers this only a scratch at the surface, and intends to explore ways to further interest technology, manufacturing and energy industry executives.
“I’m excited to see our community continue to find new and innovative ways to handle our growth, and handle the diversifying economy that really is the envy of the rest of the state,” he said.
Malm’s desire to see the county flourish also derives from the fact that he maintains his legacy as a sixth-generation county resident.
He is continually looking at ways to improve the quality of life here. Whether it’s working with companies to provide recreation opportunities, or partnering with the state and the city on liquor licenses so there is a full array of restaurants and bars, he said he wants to find reasons for people to choose to remain here.
He believes he’s an advocate for these kinds of projects in a unique way, because of the perspective he has as the youngest member of the commission. Malm and his wife are both native Cheyenne residents, and he said he understands what will bring young professionals and families to Laramie County who want to put down roots.
“We’re invested in the community,” he said. “And I think that I listen to the concerns of the people in my generation, and try to put those into perspective for the rest of the commissioners.”