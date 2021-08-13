MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS – Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland wrapped up her weeklong Western trip Friday in Yellowstone National Park.
During her Yellowstone visit, Haaland highlighted how the Great American Outdoors Act is making significant investments in park infrastructure, creating jobs and supporting local economies, according to a news release.
“Nature is essential to the health, well-being and prosperity of every family and community in America. As we experience record visitation at parks and public lands across the country, now is the time to make the investments in our lands and waters that are long overdue,” Haaland said in the release. “The Great American Outdoors Act is bipartisanship at its best, and it is through federal investments and state, tribal and local partnerships that we can be stewards of these lands for generations to come.”
In Yellowstone alone, the park is investing $121.5 million from the Act’s Legacy Restoration Fund to rehabilitate 22 miles of the Grand Loop Road between Old Faithful and West Thumb, replace the Lewis River Bridge, rehabilitate and reconfigure a historic dormitory at Old Faithful and complete historic building restoration at Fort Yellowstone.
The GAOA investments in the park’s infrastructure in 2021 alone are expected to support nearly 1,600 jobs and contribute $333.9 million to the nation’s economy.