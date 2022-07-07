YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK – As the nation’s first national park recovers from historic flooding that completely closed it for a time, federal officials are coming to visit.
This week, U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and Assistant Secretary for Fish and Wildlife and Parks Shannon Estenoz are traveling to Yellowstone, the park announced Wednesday. Park officials said they will “tour the damage caused by recent floods and progress that has been made to restore access to the park.”
Friday morning, federal officials will discuss the situation with journalists.
A Yellowstone spokesperson wasn’t sure how long Haaland will visit, and referred the Wyoming Tribune Eagle to the Interior Department. An Interior Department spokesperson declined to provide the WTE with more information.
Haaland and “elected leaders will highlight the National Park Service’s swift work to reopen the park’s access points and the federal partnerships that are helping invest in the park’s infrastructure and visitor safety efforts,” according to the Yellowstone news release.
The park pointed to a $50 million plan, which park officials announced June 20, “to kickstart recovery efforts from recordbreaking floods.”
Serena Bettis is a senior journalism major at Colorado State University who is interning this summer at the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. She can be reached by email at sbettis@wyomingnews.com. Follow her on Twitter at @serenaroseb.