CHEYENNE – Habitat for Humanity of Laramie County's signature fundraiser, Jump into Jewels, will be held Friday, April 22, and Saturday, April 23.
The event is an opportunity to celebrate spring and find deals on jewelry, purses, scarves and accessories. This year, Habitat is partnering with Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, with proceeds funding Habitat's construction program and CRMC’s Mother/Baby Unit.
This year's Jump into Jewels venue was made possible by NextHome Rustic Reality. When broker/owner Kari Happold heard Habitat hopes for a big turnout, she offered their newly remodeled office, located at 3306 Kelley Drive. Volunteers will transform the property into a boutique, overflowing with items donated from the community.
Habitat is asking the community to get a jump on spring cleaning and donate both women and men’s accessories (jewelry, purses, scarves, ties) they no longer want. Items are being collected at the Habitat ReStore, 715 E. 15th St. (one block south of Lincolnway behind Baskin Robbins). The Habitat ReStore is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
There are three opportunities to attend Jump into Jewels. The Friday Happy Hour Sale from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. features beer and wine from Vinos Wine and Spirits, as well as catered appetizers. Tickets are $20. On Saturday, the Champagne Brunch is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets are $15. Finally, from 1-4 p.m., shopping at Jump into Jewels is free and open to the public.