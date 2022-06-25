Patchy fog, dense in spots, will persist early this morning before
lifting. Lowest visibility will be concentrated along Interstate
80 between Cheyenne and Laramie, including the Summit.
Motorists traveling along this stretch of Interstate 80 should be
alert for rapid changes in visibility. Reduce speeds and increase
following distances between vehicles.
Habitat for Humanity seeks home to be rehabilitated for local family
CHEYENNE – Habitat for Humanity of Laramie County Inc. is appealing to the public for assistance as it seeks to buy a home and rehabilitate it for a local family in need.
Rising inflation has placed added burdens on our low-income neighbors and put the dream of homeownership out of reach, according to a news release. HFHLCI has been awarded funding to purchase a home to rehabilitate.
The local nonprofit is looking for a philanthropic seller willing to accept an offer based on the home’s pre-inflated market value. The difference in the home’s current market value would be a donation to Habitat.
Contact Habitat directly if you want more information or have a home you are interested in selling. Or, alternatively, help Habitat spread the word by telling your friends and neighbors that the organization is looking for a home to rehabilitate.
Habitat for Humanity of Laramie County Inc. is a Wyoming charitable nonprofit organization dedicated to building simple, low-cost homes by forming partnerships with low-income families in need of decent, affordable housing. They believe home ownership is vital in helping families break the cycle of poverty, which contributes to pride in families and communities.
For more information, contact Kate Wright, executive director, at 307-637-8067.