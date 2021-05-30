CHEYENNE – At Habitat for Humanity’s new ReStore location at 715 E. 15th St., furniture, appliances and household necessities are given a second life at a price residents can afford.
Refurbished chairs sit on shelves that were built with care by Habitat staff; stoves, refrigerators, bathtubs and vanities fill an entire room at the shop; and decor like carpets, wall paint and mirrors are there waiting, ready to make a house feel more like a home.
“The best thing about the ReStore is that there’s something for everybody. We have everything from new merchandise to antiques, and we can accommodate all financial situations,” ReStore manager Chris Jounos said.
On one hand, the shop helps people secure furniture and necessary household items that they wouldn’t be able to afford otherwise. But it also pays for Habitat for Humanity’s staff, insurance and overhead costs, freeing them up to direct any donations toward building homes for residents and local veterans who have gone without.
Now, they’ve moved into a much bigger location, with an extra 7,000 square feet, to help even more residents in need.
To celebrate the move, they’ll be hosting a grand opening of the new ReStore from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 5, featuring food trucks, a raffle and a scavenger hunt.
“The overall goal – now that we have a much bigger store – is to keep bringing in donations that will allow us to continue building homes and continue our repairs program,” Jounos said. “It’s all about continuing to grow and serve the community.”
The ReStore helps accomplish that mission in a cyclical way: residents donate unwanted goods instead of tossing them; other residents buy those items at a discounted price; and that purchase supports Habitat for Humanity on the path to building affordable housing.
More space allows that to happen on a larger scale.
At their old location at 1721 Ames Ave., Habitat Director Kate Wright said they didn’t have room to accommodate all of their donations, which she added “was never a good feeling.”
“When you have a store that’s so full, you just can’t price per the value because you’ve got to move it,” Wright said. “And we want to honor our donors’ donations. We want to honor them with a price that reflects what they gave us.”
While the new location is nearly double the size, the amount of items already in the shop prove there was a need for expansion.
Regardless of what your home needs are, chances are you can find it at a discounted price at the ReStore; they stock floor tiles, snowblowers, luggage and even bird houses that were painted by veterans. For those, the proceeds are split between Habitat and the Art Therapy group at the VA, which helps veterans cope with PTSD and other mental health problems.
Similar community-focused initiatives will also receive a boost from the expansion, like the Fresh Start Fund, which is a partnership with SafeHouse, Family Promise and the Unaccompanied Students Initiative.
While all of those organizations help put folks in need on the path to stable housing – whether that’s a home or a safe apartment – one of the major issues they’ve seen is that their clients don’t have the money to furnish a place when they get it.
With the Fresh Start Fund, people going through these programs will be awarded a voucher to the ReStore so they can furnish their new living spaces with items they enjoy.
“Being able to shop for what you need and what you want is really important, so that’s a partnership we’re really proud of,” Wright said. “We all benefit when we work together.”