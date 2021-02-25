CHEYENNE – Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore, a discounted home improvement outlet, has moved to a larger facility to better serve the community.
The new facility, located at 715 E. 15th St., boasts more than 17,000 square feet of retail and office space, and will feature an expanded inventory of home improvement materials, tools, appliances, furniture, paint, décor, lawn and garden supplies and more, according to a news release.
The ReStore resumes normal business hours beginning March 2, and will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Coinciding with the new ReStore opening, Habitat is also launching its Fresh Start Fund program, a partnership with Family Promise, Safehouse Services and the Unaccompanied Students Initiative to help those transitioning out of homelessness or escaping domestic violence buy the furniture and home items they need when they have secured new housing.
“Sometimes our families have nothing left,” said Rachel Martinez, executive director of Family Promise, a nonprofit supporting families experiencing homelessness in Laramie County. “We can help find suitable housing, but if they don’t have a couch or a table, it doesn’t feel much like a home. The Fresh Start Fund addresses that need.”
The Fresh Start Fund is kicking off a fundraising effort on Friday, Feb. 26, at 2 Doors Down, 118 E. 17th St. A portion of all dine-in or take-out orders will go to the fund, and everyone who participates will win the chance to win one of two $125 gift cards to use at the restaurant. Habitat hopes to raise $2,500 from the fundraiser and from direct contributions to the fund. Those interested in donating are encouraged to go online to www.cheyennehabitat.org/freshstartfund.