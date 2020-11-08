CHEYENNE – Though it’s currently a tiny, blighted house, a property on East Seventh Street will soon become a new home for a local veteran.
Habitat for Humanity of Laramie County revealed in September that Thomas Redding, a U.S. Navy veteran, would be the recipient of its first Veterans Build project. The nonprofit’s executive director, Kate Wright, said demolition of the existing home is scheduled for Dec. 3, and she predicts the build will begin in early spring.
Eight local credit unions – WyHy Federal, Western Vista Federal, NuVision Federal, Meridian Trust Federal, First Education Federal, Blue Federal, UniWyo Federal and Cheyenne-Laramie County Employees Federal credit unions – came together to purchase the property.
Wright said several local businesses have agreed to in-kind donations of materials and labor, but the goal is to get even more involved through business sponsorships once construction begins.
“There are challenges that face veterans in this community with housing, and if homeownership is their goal, affordable housing is quite often out of reach,” Wright said.
“It’s particularly true of disabled or older veterans.”
According to a 2015 publication from the nonprofit National Housing Conference, 24% of households headed by veterans 55 and older are “housing cost burdened,” or spend 30% or more of their income on housing.
Habitat for Humanity of Laramie County plans to take on more Veterans Build projects in the future. The organization received a recent Community Development Block Grant, which will provide enough money to buy more blighted properties to transform into new homes for veterans.
The local Veterans Build also gave birth to another benefit. Kristi Ruben, a mental health recreational therapist at the Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center, came up with the idea to turn planks from the old fence on the East Seventh Street property into birdhouses for the VA Expressive Arts Group to paint and decorate.
“We use art for its therapeutic value in recovery and for creating healthy leisure and relaxation skills for stress management,” Ruben said. “The veterans are always happy to support each other, and creating the birdhouses is just one example.”
Habitat for Humanity will raffle off the birdhouses until Veterans Day, which is this Wednesday, Nov. 11. The money will be split between the Veterans Build and the VA’s art therapy group.
To buy raffle tickets for $2 each, go online to cheyenne habitat.org.