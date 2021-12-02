...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE
SATURDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...West winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
possible.
* WHERE...East Platte County, Laramie Valley and Central Laramie
County.
* WHEN...From Saturday evening through late Saturday night.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
&&
Hageman announces key endorsements of her U.S. House campaign
CHEYENNE – Harriet Hageman, Republican candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in Wyoming, has announced a list of endorsements from current and former elected officials in the state.
Hageman, who has also been endorsed by former President Donald J. Trump, is running against Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., for the state’s lone House seat.
Endorsements announced by the Hageman campaign include: Former U.S. Rep. Barbara Cubin; former Speaker of the Wyoming House Bill McIlvain; current state Sens. Tim Salazar and Cheri Steinmetz; current state Reps. John Bear, Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, Tim Hallinan, Jeremy Haroldson, Chip Neiman, Clarence Styvar and J.D. Williams; former state Sen. Wyatt Agar; and former state Reps. Jim Allen, Scott Clem, Kathy Davison, Marti Halverson, Hans Hunt, David Miller, Garry Piiparinen, Tom Reeder and Teense Wilford.
“I am grateful and honored to have the strong support of all of these great leaders from Wyoming. I was born here, learned my Wyoming values here, and have made most of my professional career here,” Hageman said in a news release. “Wyoming wants a member of Congress who not only represents our interests, but one who is willing to fight to protect us from the Washington, D.C., and northern Virginia elitists. Our current representative does neither. We only have one member of the House, and we must get it right. As Wyoming’s lone congressional representative, I will always reflect the views and values of the people of our great state.”