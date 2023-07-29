WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Friday, U.S. Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo., introduced the Country of Origin Labeling Enforcement Act of 2023.

The bill, which is co-led by Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., seeks to prohibit beef retailers from designating foreign beef as an American-made product by defining U.S.-produced beef as coming from animals “exclusively born, raised, slaughtered, and packaged in the United States.” Processors who do not comply with country of origin labeling requirements will be assessed a fine of $5,000 per pound of beef illegally labeled as “made in the USA," according to a news release from Hageman's office.

