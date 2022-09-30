Harriet Hageman

Harriet Hageman takes the stage shortly after being announced the winner of the Wyoming GOP primary during the Primary Night Celebration with Harriet Hageman at the Frontier Days Event Center in Cheyenne on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – The Federal Election Commission has informed Harriet Hageman’s campaign that its latest filing failed to meet federal regulations. 

The FEC's letter was addressed to Hageman’s campaign treasurer Thursday, and followed a preliminary review of a pre-primary report covering the July 1-27 time period, which detailed nearly $540,000 in contributions. In August's GOP primary, Hageman was the victor.

Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus