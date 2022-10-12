Harriet Hageman takes the stage shortly after being announced the winner of the Wyoming GOP primary during the Primary Night Celebration with Harriet Hageman on Aug. 16, 2022, at the Frontier Days Event Center in Cheyenne.
CHEYENNE – U.S. House Republican primary winner Harriet Hageman was endorsed Tuesday by the National Federation of Independent Business, a small business association that advocates for lower taxes and fewer regulations. The endorsement came officially from NFIB’s FedPAC, according to a Tuesday morning email from Hageman's campaign.
“We are pleased to endorse Harriet Hageman for election today,” Tony Gagliardi, NFIB Wyoming State Director, said in the announcement. “She recognizes how excessive government regulations limit small businesses and has experience working on regulatory issues. She has committed to tackling economic issues facing small business owners, including rising inflation costs and workforce shortages.”
NFIB Senior Political Director Sharon Sussin said Hageman understands the concerns of small business owners in Wyoming, and knows she will be a supporter of small businesses in Congress. She said the Republican candidate will prioritize strengthening the small business economy.
“Small businesses are the entrepreneurs, the employers who fuel our communities and create jobs in Wyoming," Hageman said. "The Biden administration is openly hostile to free enterprise and when I get to Congress, I will be a voice for these hard-working men and women.”