Harriet Hageman, a Republican candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives for Wyoming, speaks on Saturday in Casper at a rally with former President Donald Trump. Jasmine Hall/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – Republican U.S. House of Representatives candidate Harriet Hageman was endorsed Tuesday by U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.
She faces incumbent Rep. Liz Cheney in the Republican primaries on Aug. 16, along with three other candidates for the lone seat.
“I’m proud to endorse Harriet Hageman for Congress in Wyoming. Harriet will be a rock-ribbed conservative congresswoman who will always defend the Constitution," Cruz said in his endorsement statement. "She knows the importance of standing up for individual constitutional rights and fighting back against the federal government, which wants to seize more land and prevent people from being able to provide for their families."
He asked fellow conservatives to join him in supporting Hageman's campaign, because he said with her in the House, the state will always have a strong, principled, Constitution-loving member of Congress.
Hageman said she was honored and grateful to have the support of Cruz. She said she believes that, in many ways, Texas and Wyoming face the same struggles against the "relentless onslaught of the federal government." She said it will be nice to know she has another ally in the chamber if she is elected to Congress.