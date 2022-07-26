Hageman speaks, amid signs

Harriet Hageman, a Republican candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives for Wyoming, speaks on Saturday in Casper at a rally with former President Donald Trump. Jasmine Hall/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – Republican U.S. House of Representatives candidate Harriet Hageman was endorsed Tuesday by U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

She faces incumbent Rep. Liz Cheney in the Republican primaries on Aug. 16, along with three other candidates for the lone seat. 

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus