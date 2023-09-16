WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Friday, U.S. Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo., and Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, introduced the Energy Poverty Prevention and Accountability Act. According to a news release from Hageman's office, the purpose of the bill is "to stop the federal government from inflicting energy poverty on the American people."

The bill requires reviews of existing energy laws and regulations to determine if they are adversely impacting energy prices, and establishes metrics to ensure future laws and regulations do not inflict energy poverty on at-risk communities. This legislation "responds directly to President Biden’s targeting of resource producing states like Wyoming at the expense of all Americans who benefit from reliable and affordable energy," the release said.

