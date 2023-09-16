WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Friday, U.S. Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo., and Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, introduced the Energy Poverty Prevention and Accountability Act. According to a news release from Hageman's office, the purpose of the bill is "to stop the federal government from inflicting energy poverty on the American people."
The bill requires reviews of existing energy laws and regulations to determine if they are adversely impacting energy prices, and establishes metrics to ensure future laws and regulations do not inflict energy poverty on at-risk communities. This legislation "responds directly to President Biden’s targeting of resource producing states like Wyoming at the expense of all Americans who benefit from reliable and affordable energy," the release said.
Hageman said in the release, “Supply versus demand is the most basic economic concept. Yet, congressional majorities and presidential administrations led by climate crazed politicians, rather than statesmen, have artificially destroyed supply while demand for energy resources continues to grow."Whether it was President Biden or Obama, Speaker Pelosi or Leader Schumer, these so-called leaders have waged war against American coal and oil and gas, all the while knowing they cannot replace the very energy resources they are undermining.
"These same officials roll out strategies promoting 'environmental justice' and 'economic equity' (while never defining either). Yet, it is ultimately our fellow Americans who struggle to make ends meet when the price at the pump goes up, energy bills reach record highs, and the grocery bill doubles. My bill would expose this culture of false promises by requiring the government to disclose how it currently and in the future will inflict disparate economic pain on at-risk communities across this country."
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.