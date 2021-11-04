...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
possible.
* WHERE...In Wyoming, Goshen County, Central Laramie County and
East Laramie County. In Nebraska, Scotts Bluff County, Banner
County, Morrill County, Kimball County, Cheyenne County and
Southern Sioux County.
* WHEN...From late tonight through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong head winds and cross
winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile
vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. There will be
a high risk for vehicle blow overs.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
&&
Hageman issues statement on Biden's vaccine mandate
CHEYENNE – The Biden administration on Thursday released the details of the vaccine mandate on American employers, which forces employees of companies with 100 workers or more to be vaccinated or risk losing their jobs. The mandate imposes stiff fines on companies for noncompliance of $13,653 per violation up to $136,532.
Harriet Hageman, Republican candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in Wyoming, issued the following statement in response:
“This mandate is unconstitutional, an assault on individual freedom, and will deprive people of their ability to work and support their families. There is no legal basis for the federal government to order businesses to require their workers to inject something into their bodies. This is a job-killing mandate that will further harm the economic recovery that President Biden has already crushed.
“Biden loves to talk about ‘following the science,’ but his mandate makes no allowance for people who have already recovered from COVID, and who have natural immunity that studies show is equal to or stronger than that provided by the vaccine. People should get the vaccine if they decide to do it for themselves, but forcing it into their arms is simply wrong. This is government overreach of the worst kind, and Wyoming deserves a member of Congress who will stand up for our citizens’ liberty.”