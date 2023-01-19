WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo., announced this week that she has been selected to serve on both the Judiciary Committee and the Committee on Natural Resources.

“I am honored to serve on these two very important House committees," Hageman said in a news release "The Judiciary Committee, led by Chairman Jim Jordan, will have a vital role in many of the investigations and hearings that are necessary for us to properly address issues such as, the origins of COVID and our nation’s response, this administration’s failed handling of the crisis at our southern border, the weaponization of federal agencies against American citizens, and just what connections President Biden may have had to his son Hunter’s shady business dealings – especially in light of the latest news about mishandled classified documents.

