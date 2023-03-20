Harriet Hageman speaks in Cheyenne

Rep. Harriet Hageman speaks during a Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce meeting on Friday, March 3, 2023, at the Red Lion Hotel & Conference Center.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — U.S. Congresswoman Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo., is hopeful some of her legislation will reach the president’s desk, and encouraged Wyomingites to be ready to take power from Washington, D.C.

