CHEYENNE – Harriet Hageman, a Republican candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in Wyoming, announced Wednesday that she has raised more $100,000 per week since she declared her candidacy on Sept. 9.
In a campaign news release, Hageman said she has attracted strong support from Wyoming voters and former allies of her opponent, Rep. Liz Cheney. Hageman has taken in more than $300,000 in the three weeks since she announced her candidacy and before the end of the third-quarter reporting period (reports are due by Friday).
“I am humbled, honored and enthused by the outpouring of support from so many people who agree that, sadly enough, Wyoming is currently without effective representation in the U.S. House of Representatives and who have rallied around my campaign,” Hageman said in the release. “We know that Liz Cheney will have more money than she can spend, raised by Washington, D.C., and Northern Virginia special interests, establishment politicians and Democrats who find her to be a useful tool. She’s devoting all of her energy to attacking former President Donald Trump, while I’m concentrating on what the people of Wyoming actually care about: fighting off government overreach, protecting our constitutional rights and giving voice to the people of our great state.”
Hageman, who has been endorsed by Trump, received donations from voters throughout Wyoming, including several who previously backed Cheney. These include Maggie Scarlett, co-chair of Cheney’s 2014 Senate campaign and longtime Republican donor, who gave to both Trump and Cheney in the 2020 cycle, and Lynn Friess, a former Cheney donor and widow of longtime GOP supporter Foster Friess, according to the release.