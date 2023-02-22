WASHINGTON, D.C. – Last week, the Environmental Protection Agency released a determination that would deny State Implementation Plans submitted by Wyoming and 18 other states to implement its new Interstate Transport Rule, which is a regulation to ensure “upwind” states are not contributing to smog in “downwind” states.

Despite the EPA’s obligation under the Clean Air Act to recognize state implementation plans, the EPA has chosen to ignore Wyoming’s plan in favor of far more restrictive policies, U.S. Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo., said in a news release. She added that multiple experts have weighed in on behalf of Wyoming and other affected states, telling the EPA that electricity reliability would be threatened if the EPA’s plan were enacted and that American coal production is among the cleanest in the world.

