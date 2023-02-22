...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON
TO 9 AM MST THURSDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the Winter
Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches. Areas of blowing and drifting snow may make travel
difficult.
* WHERE...Portions of panhandle Nebraska and southeast Wyoming.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 5 PM this afternoon to
9 AM MST Thursday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 5 AM
MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Hageman slams EPA plan that would impact Wyoming coal production
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Last week, the Environmental Protection Agency released a determination that would deny State Implementation Plans submitted by Wyoming and 18 other states to implement its new Interstate Transport Rule, which is a regulation to ensure “upwind” states are not contributing to smog in “downwind” states.
Despite the EPA’s obligation under the Clean Air Act to recognize state implementation plans, the EPA has chosen to ignore Wyoming’s plan in favor of far more restrictive policies, U.S. Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo., said in a news release. She added that multiple experts have weighed in on behalf of Wyoming and other affected states, telling the EPA that electricity reliability would be threatened if the EPA’s plan were enacted and that American coal production is among the cleanest in the world.
“This move by the EPA is yet another attack on American energy production by the Biden Administration," Hageman said in the release.