WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Thursday, U.S. Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo., voted in favor of the National Defense Authorization Act, which passed the House 219-210.

The FY24 NDAA provides for the nation’s defense, counters Communist Chinese aggression and supports our service members and their families through a pay increase, improved housing and access to health care, according to a news release from Hageman's office.

