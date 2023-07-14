WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Thursday, U.S. Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo., voted in favor of the National Defense Authorization Act, which passed the House 219-210.
The FY24 NDAA provides for the nation’s defense, counters Communist Chinese aggression and supports our service members and their families through a pay increase, improved housing and access to health care, according to a news release from Hageman's office.
Wyoming-specific projects included in the bill are:
$27 million for F.E. Warren Air Force Base GBSD Integrated Command Center (INC 2)
$85 million F.E. Warren Air Force Base GBSD Integrated Training Center
$28 million F.E. Warren Air Force Base GBSD Missile Handling Complex (INC 2)
$25 million F.E. Warren Air Force Base Microgrid and Battery Storage
The FY23 NDAA prohibited the National Guard from reducing the minimum inventory of C-130 aircraft below 271 aircraft. The bill would extend this prohibition into 2024.
Hageman said in the release: “Since the founding of our nation, providing for our common defense has been a Constitutional responsibility of Congress. The NDAA is one of the mechanisms used to provide authorization for key provisions of that defense. Because of its importance to our national security, it is an authorization that has been passed in a bipartisan, bicameral manner for 62 years in a row.
“This year, the NDAA provided a way to end many of the woke policies that have been infecting our military since President Biden took office. We are banning critical race theory (CRT) and gender reassignment surgeries, stopping radical climate change policies, ending government paid travel for abortions, and scaling back Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) mandates.
“I am confident that my four amendments, which have been included in this legislation, will ensure greater transparency, oversight and accountability from the DoD. These amendments focus on critical issues such as fentanyl tracking, border security, use of reliable fossil fuel options instead of 'green' energy and scrutinizing spending on the war in Ukraine."