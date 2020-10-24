CHEYENNE – With just six days of early voting remaining, half of Laramie County’s nearly 42,000 registered voters have already cast their general election ballots, according to Laramie County Clerk Debra Lee.
Lee said more than 3,000 voted in person this week, bringing the total number of early voters to 9,863 since the Sept. 18 start of Wyoming’s early/absentee voting period.
“We continue to receive requests for absentee ballots, although it will be difficult for those who request their ballots this late to receive them in time to mark them and get them back by the legal deadline,” Lee said in a news release. “We strongly recommend voters use our drop box to ensure we receive their ballot in time to be counted.”
Laramie County’s 24/7 ballot drop box is located next to the Laramie County Governmental Complex, on Carey Avenue between 19th and 20th streets. Voters have until 7 p.m. Nov. 3 to return their ballots to the clerk’s office for counting.
To date, more than 11,000 voters have returned their absentee ballots to the clerk.
Lee noted the last day to vote early in the atrium of the Laramie County Governmental Complex is Monday, Nov. 2, the day before the general election. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Persons who have not yet registered may do so before voting. Registrants are asked to bring their Wyoming driver’s license or other government-issued ID if they do not have a Wyoming license.