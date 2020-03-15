CHEYENNE – For nearly 30 years, Tim Joannides has been at the helm of Halladay Auto Group.
Joannides purchased the longtime Cheyenne dealership from Carl Halladay Jr. in 1993. Halladay was opened by Carl Halladay Sr. in October 1944, beginning as just an Oldsmobile dealership. The elder Halladay acquired the Cadillac franchise in 1945, just after World War II when auto production resumed. Five years later, Halladay Sr. also took on the GMC Truck franchise, creating an empire of sorts in Cheyenne.
The senior Halladay founded a company focused on serving Cheyenne, both in auto needs and the community itself. Currently, the auto group works with around 100 service organizations in the area. The company even received the Better Business Bureau’s Torch Award for Ethics last year, which honors companies that demonstrate the best practices – leadership, social responsibility and high standards of organizational ethics that benefit their customers, employees, suppliers, shareholders and communities. It embodies the BBB’s mission of advancing trust in the marketplace.
You can’t have lived in Cheyenne for long and not have heard the Halladay name somewhere. The company currently sits on a 10-acre lot on Westland Road, where it’s been since 1978. The name means something to the city of Cheyenne and the people of the Front Range. The auto group has seen thousands of customers over its seven-decade history, coming back for every car they would ever purchase.
Even if the Halladay family hasn’t owned the business since the 1990s, Halladay Jr. still keeps abreast of what’s going on at the business. When Joannides approached the younger Halladay about the auto group changing hands, Halladay Jr.’s approval meant something.
“Carl thought Jim Casey was a great option as a successor for me,” Joannides said. “We’re both going to sleep well knowing Jim’s at the reins now.”
As of March 3, Casey has officially taken over as president and owner of the Halladay Auto Group, which is an umbrella for the local Subaru, Cadillac, Buick, GMC and Nissan franchises. Joannides will become the chairman of the auto group’s board of directors, but has other plans for his new “re-firement.”
“I’m not going to retire, I’m going to re-fire,” he said. “I have a lot of things I want to do now. I’m going to manage some family properties and the family foundation. I’m going to work on my new classic car collection. I’m going to spend time with my family and my friends.”
Casey is excited at taking over, but also noted that his day-to-day life hasn’t changed much. The ownership change has actually been in the works for nearly a decade. Joannides knew he needed to find a successor, because selling the business to some type of corporate entity didn’t interest him. Sure, the money would have been nice, but selling to some big-box-style auto group would have meant taking some of the sheen away from Halladay Motors.
The company’s philosophy is to provide its customers with the greatest value of products and services that exceed their needs and expectations while also attaining the highest possible levels of customer satisfaction, maintaining sales leadership in the marketplace, assuring continued company profitability and growth, creating a positive environment for employees and fulfilling obligations to the community. If Joannides decided to sell to a corporate entity, Halladay would become a shell of itself, never truly being a part of the community again.
Casey isn’t going to let that happen, either.
“I really want to continue to grow the business,” he said. “Our Subaru business has expanded, so I’d like to put in a bigger store for Subaru. I’d also like to expand our paint and collision center. I just really hope I can build on what Tim has done.”
Joannides and Casey have been working together for around 27 years in total. Casey has more than 30 years of experience in automotive dealerships. His current tenure at Halladay began in 2007 when he took over as the general sales manager. Joannides believes Casey was the perfect choice to take over as dealer because the two share such similar attitudes toward the dealership industry.
The two men also share a faith in God, whom Joannides believes led Casey to be his successor.
“He has a plan for all of us, so I don’t think it’s any coincidence that Jim ended up working here all these years,” Joannides said. “Jim lives and breathes this business.”
Casey got his start in the automotive industry in college, when he got a job as a salesman at a former Volkswagen dealership on Nationway. He fell in love with cars, and as a native to Cheyenne, he wanted other people in the city to do so too.
“I don’t think you ever really have to sell someone a car,” he said. “When someone comes into the dealership and expresses their needs and wants, you just have to find the car that fits those. You don’t have to sell it to them. I’m in the people business, not the car business.”