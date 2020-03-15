After nearly 30 years at the helm of Halladay Auto Group, Tim Joannides, right, has handed the reins over to Jim Casey, left. As of March 3, Casey has officially taken over as president and owner of the local umbrella for the Subaru, Cadillac, Buick, GMC and Nissan franchises. Joannides will become the chairman of the auto group’s board of directors. Courtesy