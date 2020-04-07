CHEYENNE – Two tables standing in the distilling room Monday morning at Pine Bluffs Distilling are surrounded by volunteers using pitchers to carefully funnel hand sanitizer into liter bottles from a nearby vat.
The freshly distilled and mixed sanitizer has a viscosity similar to water and is being distributed throughout southeast Wyoming as a result of a hand sanitizer shortage. Among the volunteers are the Pine Bluffs police chief and fellow officers, a welder, a lieutenant colonel from the Wyoming Air National Guard and a firefighter from Cheyenne Fire Rescue.
This much-needed disinfectant will go toward the growing urgency to keep virus- free as first responders and hospitals work to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
This is the second batch of hand sanitizer the distillery has made, and will continue to make into the foreseeable future, head distiller Aaron Mayer said. With this most recent batch, Mayer said the distillery finished close to filling 1,000 one-liter bottles.
Combined with the first batch, which the distillery completed last week, this brings the total to about 1,400 bottles of hand sanitizer that are now being distributed throughout the region.
Chronicles Distilling in Cheyenne is also partnering with other distilleries, such as Jackson Hole Still Works and Backwards Distilling in Casper, co-owner Chase Lesher said.
Koltiska Distillery in Sheridan, Melvin Brewing in Alpine, Wyoming Whiskey in Kirby and Grand Teton Distillery in Jackson are also helping make sanitizer.
Lesher is currently in Jackson, where he is helping make sanitizer at the distillery there because they have bigger equipment than Chronicles has. He said he plans to bring a few hundred gallons of sanitizer back with him to the Cheyenne area to distribute.
He said he’s working with emergency management services to determine where the hand sanitizer will be donated.
Shuffling back and forth between the tables in Pine Bluffs with her arms full of hand sanitizer bottles, 9-year-old Albany Wood, a fourth grader at Prairie Wind Elementary School, makes sure the adults never run out of the constant stream of bottles to fill.
She, along with other volunteers, comes to the distillery on bottling days to help make this hand sanitizer possible. The bottling process has to be done by hand, Mayer said, because the distillery’s current bottling machine isn’t compatible with the donated Pepsi bottles the company is using for hand sanitizer.
The next bottling is slated for Friday, and Mayer said they plan to fill another 500 bottles at that time. Mayer said he’s making sure the sanitizers are going to first responders, hospitals and other businesses Gov. Mark Gordon has declared critical.
Pine Bluffs Police Chief Chance Walkama said he approached the distillery to see if there’s anything he could do to help, which is when he and other officers started coming to volunteer and help with bottling. His agency is one of the many that have benefited from a hand sanitizer donation.
Walkama said the distillery does a lot for the community, so it was nice to be able to do something for them in return. For first responders like police, it’s important to have hand sanitizer, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re out in our vehicles, or we’re driving around, and access to a restroom or faucet with water and soap is kind of rare,” Walkama said.
Before officers have the chance to get to a place to wash their hands, they could be contaminating themselves, their patrol vehicle and uniform with whatever germs they might have on them. This is why it’s important to have hand sanitizer in their vehicles to prevent this from happening.
It also prevents officers from accidentally spreading COVID-19 to the people they interact with and their families.
The Cheyenne Police Department also purchased six 40-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer from the distillery, according to public information officer David Inman.
Cheyenne Fire Rescue also got a donation of hand sanitizer from the distillery, public information officer Scott Smith said. Now, each fire truck will have hand sanitizer on it.
While the distilleries are busy making hand sanitizer, Mayer said, it’s still important to buy their products to support them during this time. The distilleries are donating the sanitizer, and despite some governmental help, there are still costs incurred through making the disinfectant.
Mayer said if people can buy their products in stores, and come to the taproom for curbside pickup, it does a lot to help the business during the pandemic, during which they have to remain closed to the public.