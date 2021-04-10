CHEYENNE – With the Wyoming Legislature adjourning from its general session earlier this week, a handful of bills related to gun rights and abortion procedures died without further consideration by lawmakers after gaining support from their originating chamber.
After several other bills failed to gain traction earlier in the session, lawmakers had a pair of subsequent deadlines for bills that had gained approval from their originating chamber. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle tracked legislation that either failed to be advanced by a standing committee or was not considered prior to those deadlines.
A rundown of the bills can be found below.
Multiple gun bills falter
Several bills related to gun rights in Wyoming, some in response to a new federal administration and others aiming to roll back state-level restrictions, failed after gaining initial approval in the Legislature.
One topic that has been before the Legislature repeatedly in recent years is a proposal to repeal many existing gun-free zones within Wyoming. This year, Senate File 67 emerged as the legislation aiming to address the topic.
Had it passed into law, SF 67 would have allowed residents with concealed carry permits to bring firearms to government meetings, sporting events, University of Wyoming facilities, community college campuses, public schools and publicly funded hospitals, though, as under current law, school districts would still have been allowed to regulate their employees’ ability to bear arms.
The legislation also would have stripped cities, towns and counties of their ability to prohibit concealed carry firearms in meetings.
During a committee meeting last month, the bill’s primary sponsor, Senate Majority Leader Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, described his proposal as “another step of the state of Wyoming following through on the promise of the Second Amendment,” adding that residents with concealed carry permits already undergo an intense vetting process.
“I have no problems with people that have been thoroughly vetted sitting here with a firearm,” Driskill said. “In fact, it would make me feel more comfortable.”
Last month, SF 67 passed the Senate by a 25-4 vote, but that marked the end of its journey through the Legislature. The proposal was never heard by a House committee, ultimately bringing SF 67 to a quiet death.
Another gun rights bill, titled the “Second Amendment Preservation Act,” also faltered after advancing out of the Senate. The proposal, which was sponsored by Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, would have deemed invalid any federal laws or orders, including any gun taxes, confiscations, transfers or other regulations, that infringe on Wyoming residents’ ability to bear arms.
During a committee meeting in March, Bouchard said the proposal was especially necessary with a new federal administration in office that wants “to use everything they can to go after our guns.” However, others were concerned about the bill’s constitutionality, as well as how it could leave Wyoming law enforcement in difficult situations when working with federal partners.
The Senate advanced SF 81 last month, but only after the bill was amended to address some of those concerns. The amended version, which would instead establish a petition process through the Attorney General’s office to investigate possible federal infringements, passed the Senate by a 24-6 vote, though despite sponsoring the bill, Bouchard was among the “no” votes, arguing the amendment had effectively gutted the bill.
The legislation was never heard by a House committee, ultimately leaving it without a chance of passing into law.
The failure of the two bills, as well as Senate File 137, which would have restricted the ability of the University of Wyoming and the state’s community colleges to regulate firearms on campus, was cheered by the Wyoming chapters of gun violence prevention groups Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action.
“This session, gun safety won,” Beth Howard, a volunteer leader with the Wyoming chapter of Moms Demand Action, said in a statement Thursday. “We showed up, called, texted, emailed and testified to make our voices heard. We are proud that the legislative session is ending without passage of reckless and dangerous bills that would only exacerbate our gun violence public health crisis in Wyoming. This is a win for our state and the gun violence prevention movement.”
While those bills’ failure was cheered by the gun control groups, a couple of other bills addressing gun rights were able to gain final passage from the Wyoming Legislature this session.
House Bill 116, which allows out-of-state residents to conceal carry firearms in Wyoming without obtaining a permit, was recently signed into law by Gov. Mark Gordon. Senate File 155, a proposal further limiting state officials from closing firearms stores and shooting ranges during a national emergency or disaster, also became law with the governor’s backing.
Legislation on drug-induced abortion, others die without further consideration
Although a pair of abortion-related bills were passed into law this session, several other proposals addressing reproductive rights failed after seeing some support in their initial chamber.
One of the more expansive abortion bills before the Legislature was Senate File 133, which would have outlawed the use of several drugs, including mifepristone and misoprostol, during abortion procedures. Such drugs are commonly used during early-stage abortions.
The proposal drew pushback from several medical experts, many of whom were worried about the bill’s potential consequences. During a committee meeting last month, Rene Hinkle, a Cheyenne-based OB-GYN who does not perform abortions, said miscarriages requiring the same medications could be impacted by the legislation as drafted.
The legislation passed through the Senate by a 22-7 final vote, but SF 133 was never considered by a House committee during the month-long session.
Another proposal that cleared its first chamber, House Bill 161, would have prohibited an abortion from being carried out if the sole reason for doing so is due to a fetus being diagnosed with a developmental disability, or due to its sex, race, color, national origin or ancestry. Any violation of the bill would have resulted in a felony punishment of up to 14 years in prison.
The legislation sailed through the House by a 53-7 vote, with the chamber’s seven Democrats opposed to the measure. After passing out of a Senate committee in late March, HB 161 was never considered on the Senate floor.
Although both of those bills failed, a few other abortion-related pieces of legislation have gained Gordon’s signature. Senate File 96, which establishes an additional homicide penalty if a person is murdered while pregnant, was signed into law last week.
Another proposal, Senate File 34, requires any physician performing an abortion to “take medically appropriate and reasonable steps to preserve the life and health of an infant born alive” after the procedure. After Gordon vetoed a similar proposal last year, this session’s version was passed into law.
Finally, House Bill 253, which prohibits the University of Wyoming and community colleges from spending state money on student health insurance plans that cover elective abortions, gained passage in both chambers during the session. As of Thursday afternoon, the proposal was still under consideration by the governor.