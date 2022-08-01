Brody Dow, 8, speaks to a judge at the Albany County Fairgrounds on Thursday. Indoor judging was one of the events that kicked off the Albany County Fair, which runs through Aug. 6. Abby Vander Graaff/Laramie Boomerang
Award-winning gardening projects are on display at the Albany County Fairgrounds. Indoor judging was one of the events that kicked off the Albany County Fair, which runs through Aug. 6. Abby Vander Graaff/Laramie Boomerang
Albany County Fair projects sit at the Albany County Fairgrounds Thursday. Indoor judging was one of the events that kicked off the fair. Abby Vander Graaff/Laramie Boomerang
LARAMIE – For young local 4-H and Future Farmers of America members, a year of hard work, planning and preparation is about to pay off at the Albany County Fair.
The fair kicked off this past week with shooting sports contests and indoor judging of projects in categories ranging from gardening to baked goods to needlework.
Participants showed off their projects to a panel of local professional judges in a wide range of fields – some of whom had participated in the fair as kids themselves.
“(I like) the criticism and being able to compete and show my work,” said 12-year-old Adelaide Vasek, who submitted a basket for the woodworking competition.
For many, meeting with judges is another way to challenge themselves to do better at what they’re passionate about.
Kellen Vohland, 16, said the fair provides her with inspiration to continue expanding the difficulty of recipes she uses in baking. “I really enjoy baking, and I always want to push myself to try something new,” Vohland said. For this year’s fair, she made apple strudel muffins, blueberry rolls with lemon glaze, “kitchen sink” cookies and caramel pecan rolls.
On top of the technical challenges involved in the different competitions, the fair is an opportunity to share ideas, inspiration and constructive criticism with friends and peers before going before the judges.
“I really enjoy the people,” Vohland said. “Waiting in line and talking to people is fun.”
Many participants attended with their parents, friends or family who browsed the room to see projects on display, ranging from home-grown vegetables to ornately decorated cakes.
“There’s so many things these kids do that’s so unlike what they get in school or sports,” said Taylor Hale, fair manager.
The events help kids learn important life skills such as noxious weed identification or livestock raising that will benefit their families and communities throughout their lives, Hale said. The fair gives them an incentive to learn these skills, plus a chance to receive recognition for their projects which, for some, were months or even a year in the making.
“This is the agricultural kids’ ‘state,’” Hale said. “This is their tournament. These skills will serve them as lifelong abilities.”
Participants at the indoor judging were already beginning to reap rewards from their hard work, as many were recognized for efforts beyond their years in skill level. For some, the most satisfying part of the fair is bringing a project to completion.
“I like making something (and seeing) the finished product,” said 14-year-old Riley Lake, who made a quilt to honor her brother’s graduation.
Ryan Pendelton, a gardening judge from the University of Wyoming, said that watching the participants overcome difficulties such as gardening in high altitude to still come away with a good product is satisfying.
“It’s rewarding for me to see the amount of hard work and dedication that goes into it,” Pendelton said.
Albany County Fair events are scheduled to continue through Aug. 6, with livestock events beginning Monday. The events are open to the public, and a schedule is online at albanycountyfair.org.