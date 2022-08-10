Shoshone National Forest volunteers

From left, Frank Fagan and Bruce Fauskee get help from Bryce Fauskee’s black Lab, Jager, to clear a tree trunk from the wilderness trail with a hand saw. The two belong to the Shoshone Back Country Horsemen, a group that volunteers to clean the backcountry trails in the Shoshone National Forest. Mark Davis/Powell Tribune via Wyoming News Exchange, from 2019

JACKSON (WNE) –- The Shoshone National Forest advises recreationists to be careful at Brooks Lake and certain other lakes in the Wind River Ranger District because of harmful cyanobacterial blooms in the water.

Where blooms are present, people and their dogs should avoid any contact with the water, a forest press release said.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus