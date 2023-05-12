...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of panhandle Nebraska and southeast Wyoming,
including the following areas, in panhandle Nebraska, Banner
County, Box Butte County, Cheyenne County, Dawes County, Kimball
County, Morrill County, Northern Sioux County, Scotts Bluff County
and Southern Sioux County. In southeast Wyoming, Central Laramie
County, East Laramie County, Goshen County and South Laramie Range
Foothills.
* WHEN...Through late tonight.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded. Extensive street flooding and flooding
of creeks and rivers are possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
CHEYENNE – Laramie County Library System’s Board of Directors has announced that after over 42 years of service to the organization, County Librarian and Executive Director Carey Hartmann will retire from Laramie County Library System effective July 1.
Having served as the library’s executive director for nearly eight years, Hartmann’s leadership, vision and experience helped shape the organization into the outstanding community resource that it is today, according to a news release.
Hartmann began her career with the library in November 1980, when she joined the organization’s Children’s Division. She continued working in positions of increasing responsibility before ultimately being appointed as the county librarian in August 2015. She holds a Master of Library Science degree from the University of Arizona.
The Board of Directors has appointed Laura Block, deputy director of operations, as the interim director effective July 1.
The board has contracted with the library recruitment agency Bradbury Miller Associates to search for Laramie County Library System’s new executive director (county librarian). The public will have opportunities to provide input and hear from candidates during the search process.
Laramie County Library System will host a public retirement celebration to honor Hartmann at 10 a.m. July 1. More details on the event will be forthcoming.