Carey Hartmann

CHEYENNE – Laramie County Library System’s Board of Directors has announced that after over 42 years of service to the organization, County Librarian and Executive Director Carey Hartmann will retire from Laramie County Library System effective July 1.

Having served as the library’s executive director for nearly eight years, Hartmann’s leadership, vision and experience helped shape the organization into the outstanding community resource that it is today, according to a news release.

