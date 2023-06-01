CHEYENNE – Clifford Walters of Hawaii pleaded guilty to one count of feeding, touching, teasing, frightening, or intentionally disturbing wildlife on Wednesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Stephanie A. Hambrick.

Walters was charged a $500 fine, a $500 Community Service payment to Yellowstone Forever Wildlife Protection Fund, a $30 special assessment and a $10 processing fee, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

