LARAMIE – Anglers and other recreationists are reminded that hot summer weather can often result in hazardous cyanobacterial blooms at many lakes and reservoirs in southeast Wyoming.
Blooms are currently active at Wheatland Reservoir No. 3, Saratoga Lake and Leazenby Lake.
HCBs are dense concentrations of cyanobacteria, or blue-green algae, that pose a health risk to humans, pets, livestock and wildlife. Under normal conditions, cyanobacteria are present at low levels and play an important role in aquatic ecosystems. When blooms occur, cyanobacteria become visibly abundant and can look like grass clippings, blue-green scum or spilled paint on the water surface. HCBs may also be suspended in the water column, and may make the water appear green or blue-green.
Cyanobacteria can produce toxins and other irritants that can cause health effects such as rashes, fatigue, disorientation and gastrointestinal illnesses. In extreme cases, toxins may lead to pet, livestock or wildlife death.
Awareness of hazardous cyanobacterial blooms has become more widespread across Wyoming in recent years. Anglers and other recreationists are urged to avoid contact with the water in areas where scum is visible. Other safety tips include:
Do not ingest water from the bloom. Boiling, filtration and/or other treatments will not remove toxins.
• Rinse fish with clean water and eat only the fillet portion.
• Avoid water spray from the bloom.
• Do not allow pets or livestock to drink water near the bloom, eat bloom material or lick fur after contact.
• If people, pets or livestock come into contact with a bloom, rinse off with clean water as soon as possible and contact a doctor or veterinarian.
For up-to-date information about hazardous cyanobacterial blooms, visit the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality website at https://www.wyohcbs.org or the Game and Fish Department’s Laramie Region website at https://wgfd.wyo.gov/Regional-Offices/Laramie-Region.