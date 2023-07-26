CHEYENNE — A special spotlight is put on the stars of the rodeo — the animals — during the Cheyenne Frontier Days Behind the Chutes Tour.

They have been placed on a pedestal since the first time the rodeo was held in Cheyenne, where the main event was pitching and bucking. Tour guide Fred Drake told a crowd of excited families and visitors Monday that there were no chutes, and so two cowboys rode a horse into the arena leading the bronc, and the contestant transferred onto the bronc in order for the action to begin.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus