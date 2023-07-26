...Strong thunderstorms and outflow wind gusts will impact portions
of southeastern Albany, western Goshen, western Laramie and Platte
Counties through 645 PM MDT...
At 602 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 9 miles northwest of Glendo to 8 miles
southwest of Westview Circle to near Iron Mountain to Tie City
Campground to 9 miles southwest of Tie Siding. Movement was east at
55 mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph.
SOURCE...Radar indicated and surface wind gusts in the 40-50 mph
range reported.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include...
Cheyenne, Wheatland, Guernsey, Fort Laramie, Chugwater, Glendo,
Chugcreek, Federal, Lakeview North, Sibley Peak, Bordeaux, Tie
Siding, Pumpkin Vine, Vedauwoo Campground, North Crow Campground,
Iron Mountain, Ranchettes, Granite Springs Campground, Warren AFB and
Frontier Park.
This includes the following highways...
Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 1 and 119.
Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 319 and 362.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
From left, Kelsey, Briar, holding Hazel, 5, and Braden, holding Raven Holtorf, 5, gather at the entrance to the arena during a Behind the Chutes Tour at Frontier Park on Sunday. Sixteen members of the Holtorf family met in Cheyenne for a family gathering.
CHEYENNE — A special spotlight is put on the stars of the rodeo — the animals — during the Cheyenne Frontier Days Behind the Chutes Tour.
They have been placed on a pedestal since the first time the rodeo was held in Cheyenne, where the main event was pitching and bucking. Tour guide Fred Drake told a crowd of excited families and visitors Monday that there were no chutes, and so two cowboys rode a horse into the arena leading the bronc, and the contestant transferred onto the bronc in order for the action to begin.
There also were no eight-second timers, so you rode until you got pitched off or the horse quit bucking. This took quite a bit of time, and there were no lights at the first Frontier Day — so it was the only event that was completed.
“Phil Jones was the winning cowboy,” Drake said. “He took home $25, and the winning horse took home $100. Thus establishing a tradition that we honor yet today — our animal athletes are every bit as important to our rodeo cowboys and cowgirls.”
Cheyenne Frontier Days brings in 1,500 cowboys and cowgirls, and 2,000 animal athletes. The prize purse this year is more than $1 million, making it one of the largest purses in professional rodeo. This is, in part, due to the worth of the animals, most of which come from one rancher in Texas with a highly valued stock contract.
Some of the rancher’s animals can cost as much as a new car.
Not only are the animals revered by rodeo organizers, their safety and care is a point of pride.
The Cheyenne chute is one of the many ways they ensure a good environment. Drake said it was developed in 1928, and allows a horse or bull to be marshaled in a single-file line and closed off in one chute. The contestant then mounts up and gives a head nod to open up the whole side of the chute, and the animal can turn either 90 degrees left or right to enter into the arena.
“It’s turned out to be much more efficient and safer for both animal and rider, and you’ll find that giant chutes are the rodeo standard worldwide,” he said, “even today.”
Horseback rider and tour guide Kristina Zaharas also emphasized animal welfare as a top priority, and said the rodeo invests in veterinarian staff who check on the animals multiple times a day. If they aren’t ready to compete, then they won’t.
There are also guidelines under the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, such as spurs having to be sanctioned and dulled, or that any contestant or stock contractor “caught using unnecessary roughness or abusing an animal may be immediately disqualified from the rodeo and fined, whether in the arena or at any other Cheyenne Frontier Days activity.”
An article published by the American Veterinary Medication Association also addressed how the welfare of animals is considered an integral part of the rodeo.
“Most rodeo events reflect real-life practices on cattle ranches. Cattle often have to be pursued on horseback, roped, and immobilized for such procedures as castration, branding, or vaccination,” the article stated, based on comments by Dr. James Furman, a practitioner in mixed practice and a former rodeo contestant. “Even though it looks rough on the animals, Dr. Furman said ranchers take pride in their herds and place a premium on their health and well-being.”
The roughstock animals will also only compete for a maximum of 16 seconds during their time with Cheyenne Frontier Days.
“They have the life,” Zaharas said. “When they’re not out there competing for the 16-second time, they hang out in these pens with us and have fresh food and water. This little red fin has some minerals for them. They enjoy listening to the night shows at night, watching the behind-the-scenes tours and checking out the competition through the fence.”
She pointed out the huffing and puffing broncs, cattle and more that were featured in the middle of the arena, as they stared back at mesmerized children and couples enjoying a walk through the mud.
On top of learning about the kinds of animals and how they are taken care of, attendees get to understand how they compete in the 10-day rodeo. Points are given to both the rider and the animal in sports such as saddle bronc riding or bull riding.
They are both on display for the world to see, and it truly is a nod to their stardom under the rodeo lights.
Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.