CASPER – The Wyoming Department of Health is seeking public input on the state’s behavioral health system through a series of planned meetings.
A bill passed during the most recent session of the Wyoming Legislature (House Enrolled Act 56 or House Bill 38) requires WDH to consult with affected stakeholders as it develops a redesign plan for Wyoming's state-funded behavioral health system.
To help gather information for this plan, the department will hold a series of public meetings over the coming months.
The first session will be held in Casper on May 4 from 2-4 p.m. at Casper College in the McMurry Career Studies Center Room 160. Virtual participation will also be available through Google Meet, via computer or phone. The video call link is: https://meet.google.com/xxb-dzrj-ubk. Or dial: 1-617-675-4444, PIN: 652 342 454 8306#
Members of the public are welcome to attend. The department would encourage any in-person participants to ensure they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Future meetings are planned in Lander on June 29 and in Rawlins on Aug. 17.