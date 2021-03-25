CHEYENNE – Wyoming Insurance Commissioner Jeff Rude announced Wednesday that, in accordance with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, Wyoming consumers will be able to buy health insurance on the Marketplace through the extended Special Enrollment Period until Aug. 15.
This decision will give Wyoming consumers additional time to take advantage of savings through the American Rescue Plan. This action by CMS provides new and current enrollees an additional three months to enroll or re-evaluate their health insurance coverage needs with increased tax credits available to reduce premiums. The SEP had been previously slated to end May 15.
As a result of the American Rescue Plan, additional savings may be available for Wyoming consumers through HealthCare.gov starting April 1. These savings will decrease premiums for many, on average, by $50 per person per month and $85 per policy per month.
On average, one out of four enrollees on HealthCare.gov will be able to upgrade to a higher plan category that offers better out-of-pocket costs at the same or lower premium than what they are paying today.
Consumers who want to access the SEP to enroll in coverage and see if they qualify for financial help to reduce the cost of monthly premiums, can visit HealthCare.gov or CuidadoDeSalud.gov to view 2021 plans and prices and enroll in a plan that best meets their needs.
Additionally, consumers can call the Marketplace Call Center at 1-800-318-2596. TTY users should call 1-855-889-4325. Wyoming consumers can also get help from a local assister or agent/broker or contact Enroll Wyoming by calling Wyoming 2-1-1. To find help, visit www.HealthCare.gov or get a referral to a Wyoming Navigator for in-person assistance by contacting Wyoming 2-1-1 (in Wyoming dial 2-1-1 or 888-425-7138) or visit Wyoming211.org.