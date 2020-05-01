CHEYENNE – Wyoming residents who have recently lost their employer-based health insurance coverage can receive free assistance from Enroll Wyoming navigators to determine if they are eligible to enroll for coverage through the federal health insurance marketplace.
“COVID-19 has impacted thousands of individuals and families in Wyoming. Those who have lost employer-based health insurance due to COVID-19, or for other reasons, may be eligible to enroll for coverage through the special enrollment period that’s offered by the marketplace,” Enroll Wyoming Navigator Rachel Martinez said in a news release.
An SEP typically begins at the time of a major life change, such as the loss of employer-based coverage or a change in household size, and lasts for up to 60 days.
Enroll Wyoming navigators are available by phone or video conference to provide Wyoming residents with free information and assistance on obtaining coverage through the SEP.
For more information about Enroll Wyoming, go to enrollwyo.org or call 211. More information about the federal health insurance marketplace is available at healthcare.gov.
To schedule an appointment with an Enroll Wyoming navigator, call 307-214-0786 or 307-274-2312.