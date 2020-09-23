CHEYENNE – A free eight-week, team-based health program aimed at increasing physical activity and improving eating habits begins Oct. 11, the University of Wyoming Extension announced in a news release.
The program, FitEx, is designed to help start and maintain healthier lifestyles for people of all physical and intellectual abilities.
Those interested can register Oct. 1-9 by visiting http://fitex1.cs.vt.edu/#/register and selecting their county. Participants can then create a team of five and select a team captain and name. (There will be a contest for the best team name, so get creative.)
Teams can then set goals for how many miles they’ll finish in the eight weeks. A FitEx mile is equal to 1 mile walking or running or any 15-minute bout of moderate physical activity, such as an aerobics class. Teams can also set goals for how many cups of fruits and vegetables they will eat during the competition.
Contact Denise Smith, UW Extension nutrition and food safety extension educator, at desmith@uwyo.edu if you would like to compete but can’t find enough members for a team of five.
Sign in to FitEx at www.fit-ex.org starting Oct. 11 to log the number of miles and cups of fruits and vegetables eaten every day or once a week. In the online portal, teams can also view the FixEx tracking charts to see how they are doing to reach their goals and compare their progress to other teams.
“With this self-monitoring, feedback and awareness, FitEx can help Wyomingites start and maintain a healthy lifestyle,” said Smith.
A FitEx Facebook Live presentation Oct. 21 will feature a fun physical activity and healthy snack demonstrations, Smith added. The competition ends Dec. 5.
Learn more at https://www.parcilab.org/fitex.