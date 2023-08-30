CHEYENNE – HealthWorks has been awarded $273,055 from the Provider Recruitment and Retention in Select High-Need Counties Program, which is part of the COVID-19 Health Disparity Grant Program. 

Wyoming has dedicated $8.1 million worth of federal funding to help eligible entities build up the health care infrastructure and address historical inequities in their communities. The funding is part of Wyoming’s $38.8 million allocation from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for its COVID-19 Health Disparities Grant. 

