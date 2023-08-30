CHEYENNE – HealthWorks has been awarded $273,055 from the Provider Recruitment and Retention in Select High-Need Counties Program, which is part of the COVID-19 Health Disparity Grant Program.
Wyoming has dedicated $8.1 million worth of federal funding to help eligible entities build up the health care infrastructure and address historical inequities in their communities. The funding is part of Wyoming’s $38.8 million allocation from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for its COVID-19 Health Disparities Grant.
HealthWorks plans to use funding to buy new exam room chairs and wall diagnostic systems to replace outdated equipment in the clinic. The new equipment will ensure patients with mobility issues are able to safely transfer to an exam chair. COVID-19 treatment continues in 2023, and ongoing vaccination activity is important to prevent long-term health impact for the community.
HealthWorks will continue to approach vaccination as a best practice to maintain good health, and will use a portion of the funding to create community engagement and educational materials, according to a news release.
HealthWorks has provided primary care services for the uninsured and underserved in southeast Wyoming since 2005, and continues to provide vulnerable residents access to licensed providers, patient-centered care and seamless wrap-around services, regardless of their financial situation. HealthWorks is the only provider in Laramie County that provides medical, dental, behavioral health and a pharmacy in one location.
